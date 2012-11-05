FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Freddie Mac sells $3.0 bln bills at lower rates
November 5, 2012 / 3:25 PM / in 5 years

Freddie Mac sells $3.0 bln bills at lower rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said on Monday it sold $3.0 billion of reference bills at lower rates and demand compared with the most recent sales of similar maturities.

Freddie Mac said it sold $1.5 billion of three-month bills, due Feb. 4, 2013, at 0.129 percent rate, down from the 0.140 percent rate for $1 billion three-month bills sold Oct. 29.

Freddie Mac also sold $1.5 billion of six-month bills, due May 6, 2013, at a 0.165 percent rate, also down from the 0.167 percent rate for $1.0 billion six-month bills sold last week.

Demand for the three-month bills was lower, with a bid-to-cover ratio of 4.79, versus 5.46 for its sale of three-month bills sold on Oct. 29, and demand for the six-month bills was also lower, at 4.33 compared with 4.95 for six-month bills sold a week ago.

A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared with the amount offered. A lower ratio indicates weaker demand.

