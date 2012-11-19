FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Freddie Mac sells $3.5 bln bills at lower rates, higher demand
November 19, 2012 / 3:11 PM / in 5 years

Freddie Mac sells $3.5 bln bills at lower rates, higher demand

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said on Monday it sold $3.5 billion of reference bills at lower rates and higher demand compared with the most recent sales of similar maturities.

Freddie Mac said it sold $500 million of one-month bills, due Dec. 17, 2012 at a 0.100 percent rate, down from the 0.129 percent rate for $500 million of one-month bills sold Oct. 29.

In addition, the company sold $1.5 billion of three-month bills, due Feb. 19, 2013, at a 0.124 percent rate, down from the 0.128 percent rate for $1.5 billion three-month bills sold Nov 13.

Freddie Mac also sold $1.5 billion of six-month bills, due May 20, 2013, at a 0.160 percent rate, also down from the 0.167 percent rate for $1.5 billion six-month bills sold last week.

Settlement is Nov. 20.

Demand for the one-month bills was higher, with a bid-to-cover ratio of 6.59, up from the 6.46 ratio for the one-month bonds sold Oct. 29.

Demand for the three-month bills was up, with a bid-to-cover ratio of 4.83, versus 4.45 for its sale of three-month bills sold on Nov. 13, and demand for the six-month bills also was up, at 4.57 compared with 4.37 for six-month bills sold a week ago.

A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared with the amount offered. A higher ratio indicates stronger demand, while a lower ratio indicates weaker demand.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
