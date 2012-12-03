FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Freddie Mac sells $3.0 bln bills at mixed rates
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 3, 2012 / 3:00 PM / in 5 years

Freddie Mac sells $3.0 bln bills at mixed rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, on Monday said it sold $3.0 billion of reference bills at mixed rates and demand compared with last week’s sale of similar maturities.

Freddie Mac said it sold $1.5 billion of three-month bills, due March 4, 2013, at a 0.120 percent rate, unchanged from its sale of $1.5 billion three-month bills sold Nov 26.

The company also sold $1.5 billion of six-month bills, due June 3, 2013, at a 0.158 percent rate, down from a 0.160 percent rate for $1.5 billion six-month bills sold last week.

Demand for the three-month bills was higher, with a bid-to-cover ratio of 5.33, up from the 4.22 ratio for the three-month bonds sold Nov. 26, and demand for the six-month bills was lower, at 4.43 compared with 4.53 for six-month bills sold a week ago.

A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared with the amount offered. A higher ratio indicates stronger demand, while a lower ratio indicates weaker demand.

Settlement is Dec. 4.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.