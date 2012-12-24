FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Freddie Mac sells $2.0 bln bills at higher rates
#Market News
December 24, 2012 / 3:10 PM / in 5 years

Freddie Mac sells $2.0 bln bills at higher rates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 24 (Reuters) - Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, on Monday said it sold $2.0 billion of reference bills at higher rates and mixed demand compared with last week’s sale of similar maturities.

Freddie Mac said it sold $1.0 billion of three-month bills, due March 25, 2013, at a 0.090 percent rate, up from the 0.073 percent rate for its sale of $1.0 billion three-month bills sold Dec 17.

The company also sold $1.0 billion of six-month bills, due June 24, 2013, at a 0.139 percent rate, also up from a 0.116 percent rate for $1.0 billion six-month bills sold last week.

Demand for the three-month bills was lower, with a bid-to-cover ratio of 3.97, down from the 4.17 ratio for the three-month bills sold Dec. 17, and demand for the six-month bills was higher, at 4.22 compared with 3.79 for six-month bills sold a week ago.

A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared with the amount offered. A higher ratio indicates stronger demand, while a lower ratio indicates weaker demand.

Settlement is Dec. 26.

