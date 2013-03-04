FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Freddie Mac sells $2 bln bills at lower rates, higher demand
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 4, 2013 / 3:01 PM / 5 years ago

Freddie Mac sells $2 bln bills at lower rates, higher demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 4 (Reuters) - Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, on Monday said it sold $2 billion of reference bills at lower rates and higher demand compared with last week’s sale of similar maturities.

Freddie Mac said it sold $1 billion of three-month bills, due June 3, 2013, at a 0.123 percent rate, down from the 0.137 percent rate for its sale of $1.5 billion three-month bills sold Feb. 25.

The company sold $1 billion of six-month bills, due Sept. 3, 2013, at a 0.145 percent rate, down from a 0.149 percent rate for $1.5 billion six-month bills sold last week.

Demand for the three-month bills was stronger, with a bid-to-cover ratio of 6.12, up from the 4.82 ratio for the three-month bills sold Feb. 25. Demand for the six-month bills was also higher, at 5.47 compared with 3.95 for six-month bills sold a week ago.

A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared with the amount offered. A higher ratio indicates stronger demand.

Settlement is March 5.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.