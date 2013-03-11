FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Freddie Mac sells $3 bln bills at lower rates, weaker demand
March 11, 2013 / 2:10 PM / in 5 years

Freddie Mac sells $3 bln bills at lower rates, weaker demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 11 (Reuters) - Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, on Monday said it sold $3.0 billion of reference bills at lower rates and weaker demand compared with last week’s sale of similar maturities.

Freddie Mac said it sold $1.5 billion of three-month bills, due June 10, 2013, at a 0.113 percent rate, down from the 0.123 percent rate for its sale of $1.0 billion three-month bills sold March 4.

The company sold $1.5 billion of six-month bills, due Sept. 9, 2013, at a 0.137 percent rate, also down from a 0.145 percent rate for $1.0 billion six-month bills sold last week.

Demand for the three-month bills was lower, with a bid-to-cover ratio of 5.05, down from the 6.12 ratio for the three-month bills sold March 4. Demand for the six-month bills was also down, at 4.28 compared with 5.47 for six-month bills sold a week ago.

A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared with the amount offered. A lower ratio indicates weaker demand.

Settlement is March 12.

