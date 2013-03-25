FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Freddie Mac sells $2.5 bln bills at lower rates, mixed demand
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 25, 2013 / 2:06 PM / in 5 years

Freddie Mac sells $2.5 bln bills at lower rates, mixed demand

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 25 (Reuters) - Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, on Monday said it sold $2.5 billion of reference bills at lower rates and mixed demand compared with the most recent sales of similar maturities.

Freddie Mac said it sold $500 million of one-month bills, due April 22, 2013, at a 0.069 percent rate, down from the 0.102 percent rate for its sale of $500 million one-month bills sold Feb. 25.

Freddie Mac sold $1 billion of three-month bills, due June 24, 2013, at a 0.091 percent rate, down from the 0.107 percent rate for its sale of $1.5 billion three-month bills sold March 18.

The company sold $1 billion of six-month bills, due Sept. 23, 2013, at a 0.128 percent rate, down from a 0.130 percent rate for $1.5 billion six-month bills sold last week.

Demand for the one-month bills was higher, with a bid-to-cover ratio of 6.55, up from the 5.90 ratio for the one-month bills sold Feb. 25.

Demand for the three-month bills was higher, with a bid-to-cover ratio of 4.80 up from the 4.72 ratio for the three-month bills sold March 18, and for the six-month bills was down, at 4.65 compared with 4.75 for six-month bills sold a week ago.

A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared with the amount offered. A lower ratio indicates weaker demand.

Settlement is March 26.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.