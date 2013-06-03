Freddie Mac sells $2 bln bills at mixed rates, weaker demand

June 3 (Reuters) - Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, on Monday said it sold $2.0 billion of reference bills at mixed rates and weaker demand compared with the most recent sales of similar maturities and comparable amounts.

Freddie Mac sold $1.0 billion of three-month bills, due Sept. 3, 2013 at a 0.059 percent rate, down from the 0.060 percent rate for its sale of $1.0 billion three-month bills auctioned on May 28.

The company also sold $1.0 billion of six-month bills, due Dec. 2, at a 0.094 percent rate, unchanged from last week’s sale of $1.0 billion of six-month bills.

Demand for the three-month bills was lower, with a bid-to-cover ratio of 5.17, down from the 5.65 ratio for the three-month bills auctioned on May 28.

Demand for the six-month bills was also lower, at 5.03 compared with 5.28 for the six-month bills sold last week.

A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared with the amount offered. A lower ratio indicates weaker demand.

Settlement is June 4.