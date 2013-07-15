FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Freddie Mac sells $2.5 bln bills at lower rates
Sections
Featured
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
Cyber Risk
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 15, 2013 / 1:56 PM / 4 years ago

Freddie Mac sells $2.5 bln bills at lower rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 15 (Reuters) - Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, on Monday said it sold $2.5 billion of reference bills at lower rates and mixed demand compared with the most recent sales of similar maturities and comparable amounts.

Freddie Mac sold $1 billion of three-month bills, due Oct. 15, 2013, at a 0.060 percent rate, down from the 0.075 percent rate for $1 billion three-month bills auctioned on July 8.

The company sold $1.5 billion of six-month bills, due Jan. 13, 2014, at a 0.108 percent rate, down from the 0.120 percent rate for $1.5 billion bills sold July 8.

Demand for the three-month bills was weaker, with a bid-to-cover ratio of 5.05, down from the 5.55 ratio for the three-month bills auctioned on July 8.

Demand for the six-month bills was stronger, at 5.03 compared with 4.42 for the six-month bills sold July 8.

A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared with the amount offered. A lower ratio indicates weaker demand.

Settlement is July 16.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.