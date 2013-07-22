FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Freddie Mac sells $3 billion bills at lower rates
July 22, 2013 / 2:10 PM / in 4 years

Freddie Mac sells $3 billion bills at lower rates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) - Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, on Monday said it sold $3 billion of reference bills at lower rates and weaker demand compared with the most recent sales of similar maturities and comparable amounts.

Freddie Mac said it sold $500 million of one-month bills, due Aug. 19, at a 0.018 percent rate, down from the 0.045 percent rate for $500 million one-month bills sold June 17.

Freddie Mac sold $1 billion of three-month bills, due Oct. 21, 2013, at a 0.048 percent rate, down from the 0.060 percent rate for its sale of $1 billion three-month bills auctioned last week.

The company sold $1.5 billion of six-month bills, due Jan. 21, 2014, at a 0.094 percent rate, down from the 0.108 percent rate for its sale of $1.5 billion six-month bills on July 15.

Demand for the one-month bills was lower, with a bid-to-cover ratio of 6.13 versus the 6.55 ratio for the three-month bills sold June 17.

Demand for the three-month bills was weaker, with a bid-to-cover ratio of 4.75, down from the 5.05 ratio for the three-month bills sold July 15. Demand for the six-month bills was also weaker, at 3.98 compared with 5.03 for the six-month bills sold a week ago.

A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared with the amount offered. A higher ratio indicates stronger demand, while a lower ratio indicates weaker demand.

Settlement is July 23.

