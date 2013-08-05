FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Freddie Mac sells $2.0 bln bills at higher rates
August 5, 2013 / 2:20 PM / in 4 years

Freddie Mac sells $2.0 bln bills at higher rates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, on Monday said it sold $2.0 billion of reference bills at higher rates and mixed demand compared with the most recent sales of similar maturities and comparable amounts.

Freddie Mac sold $1.0 billion of three-month bills, due Nov. 4, 2013, at a 0.053 percent rate, up from the 0.040 percent rate for its sale of $1.0 billion three-month bills auctioned last week.

The company sold $1.0 billion of six-month bills, due Feb. 3, 2014, at a 0.090 percent rate, also up from the 0.084 percent rate for its July 1 sale of $1.0 billion six-month bills.

Demand for the three-month bills was lower, with a bid-to-cover ratio of 4.72, down from the 4.97 ratio for the three-month bills sold a week ago.

Demand for the six-month bills was higher at 4.85 compared with 3.45 for the six-month bills sold on July 1.

A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared with the amount offered. A higher ratio indicates stronger demand, while a lower ratio indicates weaker demand.

Settlement is Aug. 6.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
