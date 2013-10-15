FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 15, 2013 / 2:03 PM / 4 years ago

Freddie Mac sells $2.5 bln bills at higher interest rates

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, on Tuesday said it sold $2.5 billion of reference bills at higher rates and mixed demand compared with the most recent sales of similar maturities and comparable amounts.

Freddie Mac sold $1.0 billion of three-month bills, due Jan. 13, 2014, at a 0.150 percent rate, up from the 0.065 percent rate for $1.0 billion three-month bills sold Oct. 7.

The company sold $1.0 billion of six-month bills, due April 14, 2014, at a 0.173 percent rate, also up from the 0.099 percent rate for $1.0 billion six-month bills auctioned a week ago.

Freddie Mac also sold $500 million of 12-month bills at a 0.199 percent rate, up from the 0.145 percent rate for its $1.0 billion of 12-month bills sold last week.

Demand for the three-month bills was weaker, with a bid-to-cover ratio of 3.30 down from the 4.26 ratio for the three-month bills sold Oct. 7.

Demand for the six-month bills was also weaker at 3.10, also down from the bid-to-cover ratio of 3.52 for the six-month bills sold last week.

Demand for the 12-month bills was stronger at 4.05, up from the 3.35 ratio for the 12-month bills auctioned last week.

A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared with the amount offered. A higher ratio indicates stronger demand, while a lower ratio indicates weaker demand.

Settlement is Oct. 15-16.

