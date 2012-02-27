FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Freddie Mac sells $2.5 bln bills at higher rates
February 27, 2012 / 3:30 PM / 6 years ago

Freddie Mac sells $2.5 bln bills at higher rates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company said on Monday it sold $2.5 billion of reference bills at higher rates and mixed demand compared with the most recent sales of similar maturities.

Freddie Mac said it sold $500 million of one-month bills due March 25, 2012, at a 0.067 percent stop-out rate versus up from a 0.019 percent rate for its $500 million of bills sold on Jan 23.

The agency also sold $1.0 billion of three-month bills due May 29, 2012 at a 0.112 percent rate also up from a 0.089 percent rate for its three-month bills sold on Feb 21.

It also sold $1.0 billion of six-month bills due Aug. 27, 2012 at a 0.152 percent rate up from a 0.125 percent rate for its $500 million sale week ago.

Demand for the one-month bills was lower with a bid-to-cover ratio of 6.15 versus 6.90 for its one-month sale on Jan. 23.

Demand for the three-month bills was higher at 4.97 versus 4.53 for its Feb. 21 sale, while demand for the six-month was lower at 4.51 versus 5.16 for its sale last week.

A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared with the amount offered. A higher ratio indicates stronger demand, while a lower ratio reflects weaker demand.

Settlement is Feb. 28.

