Freddie Mac $2.5 bln bill sale-rates mixed, demand up
#Market News
April 2, 2012 / 2:35 PM / 6 years ago

Freddie Mac $2.5 bln bill sale-rates mixed, demand up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 2 (Reuters) - Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said on Monday it sold $2.5 billion of reference bills at mixed rates and higher demand compared with the most recent sales of similar maturities.

Freddie Mac said it sold $1 billion of three-month bills due July 2, 2012 at a 0.088 percent stop-out rate, down from a 0.095 rate for its $1 billion three-month bills auctioned on March 26.

The agency sold $1 billion of six-month bills due Oct. 1, 2012 at a 0.153 percent rate, down from the 0.158 percent rate for its $1 billion bills sold last week.

Freddie Mac sold $500 million of 12-month bills due April 1, 2013 at a 0.205 percent stop-out rate, up from the 0.137 rate for $1 billion 12-month bills auctioned on Jan. 9.

Demand for the three-month bills was higher with the bid-to-cover ratio at 4.85 versus 4.00 for three-month bills sold March 26, and demand for the six-month bills was also higher at 4.95 versus 3.80 for its sale last week.

Demand for the 12-month bills was higher at 5.40 compared with 5.33 for the 12-month bills sold Jan. 9.

A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared with the amount offered. A lower ratio indicates weaker demand.

Settlement is April 3.

