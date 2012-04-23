FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Freddie Mac sells $3 bln bills at lower rates
April 23, 2012

Freddie Mac sells $3 bln bills at lower rates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 23 (Reuters) - Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company said on Monday it sold $3.0 billion of reference bills at lower rates and mixed demand compared with the most recent sales of similar maturities.

Freddie Mac said it sold $1.0 billion of one-month bills due May 21, 2012 at a 0.040 percent stop-out rate, down from a 0.068 percent rate for its $1.0 billion of bills sold on March 19.

The agency also sold $1.0 billion of three-month bills due July 23, 2012 at a 0.080 percent stop-out rate, also down from a 0.104 rate for its $1.0 billion three-month bills auctioned on April 16.

It also sold $1.0 billion of six-month bills due Oct. 22, 2012 at a 0.139 percent rate, also down from a 0.153 percent rate for its $1.0 billion bills sold last week.

Demand for the one-month bills was higher with a bid-to-cover ratio of 4.97 versus 4.21 for its March 19 sale.

Demand for the three-month bills was lower at 4.58 versus 4.81 and demand for the six-month bills was also lower at 4.33 versus 4.77 for its bills auctioned last week.

A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared with the amount offered. A higher ratio indicates stronger demand, while a lower ratio indicates weaker demand.

