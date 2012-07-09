FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Freddie Mac sells $2.5 bln bills at mixed rates and demand
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 9, 2012 / 2:11 PM / 5 years ago

Freddie Mac sells $2.5 bln bills at mixed rates and demand

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 9 (Reuters) - Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said on Monday it sold $2.5 billion bills at mixed rates and mixed demand compared with the most recent sales of similar maturities.

Freddie Mac said it sold $1 billion of three-month bills due Oct. 9, 2012 at a 0.124 percent stop-out rate, down from a 0.128 percent rate for its $1 billion three-month bills sold July 2.

The company sold $1 billion of six-month bills due Jan. 7, 2013 at a 0.175 percent rate, down from a 0.180 percent rate for its sale of $1 billion bills a week ago.

Freddie Mac also sold $500 million of 12-month bills due July 8, 2013 at a 0.228 percent rate, up from the 0.205 percent rate for $500 million of 12-month bills sold April 2.

Demand for the three-month bills was stronger with the bid-to-cover ratio of 4.40 versus 4.32 for bills sold July 2, and demand for the six-month bills was also stronger at 4.35 compared with 4.03 for the July 2 sale.

Demand for the 12-month bills was lower at a 5.15 ratio versus 5.40 for the 12-month bills sold April 2.

A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared with the amount offered. A lower ratio indicates weaker demand.

Settlement is July 10.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.