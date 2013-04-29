FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Freddie Mac sells $2.5 billion bills at mixed rates
April 29, 2013 / 2:05 PM / 4 years ago

Freddie Mac sells $2.5 billion bills at mixed rates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, on Monday said it sold $2.5 billion of reference bills at mixed rates and mixed demand compared with the most recent sales of similar maturities and comparable amounts.

Freddie Mac said it sold $500 million of one-month bills, due May 28, 2013, at a 0.029 percent rate, down from the 0.069 percent rate for $500 million one-month bills sold March 25.

Freddie Mac sold $1 billion of three-month bills, due July 29, 2013, at a 0.065 percent rate, up from the 0.060 percent rate for its sale of $1 billion three-month bills auctioned last week.

The company sold $1 billion of six-month bills, due Oct. 28, 2013, at a 0.094 percent rate, down from the 0.125 percent rate for its sale of $1 billion six-month bills on April 1.

Demand for the one-month bills was lower, with a bid-to-cover ratio of 6.45, down from the 6.55 ratio for the one-month bills sold March 25.

Demand for the three-month bills was lower, with a bid-to-cover ratio of 5.05, down from the 6.12 ratio for the three-month bills sold April 22.

Demand for the six-month bills was higher, at 4.95 compared with 4.22 for the six-month bills sold on April 1.

A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared with the amount offered. A higher ratio indicates stronger demand, while a lower ratio indicates weaker demand.

Settlement is April 30.

