Freddie Mac sells $3 bln bills at mixed rates
#Market News
May 6, 2013 / 2:01 PM / in 4 years

Freddie Mac sells $3 bln bills at mixed rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 6 (Reuters) - Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, on Monday said it sold $3.0 billion of reference bills at mixed rates and stronger demand compared with the most recent sales of similar maturities and comparable amounts.

Freddie Mac said it sold $1.5 billion of three-month bills due Aug. 5, 2013 at a 0.070 percent rate, down from, the 0.078 percent rate for its sale of $1.5 billion of three-month bills on April 8.

The company also sold $1.5 billion of six-month bills, due Nov. 4, 2013, at a 0.100 percent rate, unchanged from its sale of $1.5 billion of six-month bills sold on April 22.

Demand for the three-month bills was higher, with a bid-to-cover ratio of 5.45 up from the 4.67 ratio for the three-month bills sold April 8. Demand for the six-month bills was also higher, at 5.50 compared with 5.05 for the six-month bills sold on April 22.

A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared with the amount offered. A higher ratio indicates stronger demand.

Settlement is May 7.

