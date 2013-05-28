FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Freddie Mac sells $2.0 bln bills at lower rates
#Market News
May 28, 2013 / 2:02 PM / 4 years ago

Freddie Mac sells $2.0 bln bills at lower rates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 28 (Reuters) - Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, on Tuesday said it sold $2.0 billion of reference bills at lower rates and mixed demand compared with the most recent sales of similar maturities and comparable amounts.

Freddie Mac sold $1.0 billion of three-month bills, due Aug. 26, 2013 at a 0.060 percent rate, down from the 0.064 percent rate for its sale of $1.0 billion three-month bills auctioned on May 20.

The company sold $1.0 billion of six-month bills, due Nov. 25, at a 0.094 percent rate, also down from the 0.095 percent rate for its sale of $1.0 billion six-month bills auctioned last week.

Demand for the three-month bills was higher, with a bid-to-cover ratio of 5.65 up from the 5.40, ratio for the three-month bills sold May 20.

Demand for the six-month bills was lower, at 5.28 compared with 5.30 for the six-month bills sold last week.

A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared with the amount offered. A higher ratio indicates stronger demand.

Settlement is May 29.

