Freddie Mac sells $3.5 bln bills at higher rates

June 17 (Reuters) - Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, on Monday said it sold $3.5 billion of reference bills at higher rates and mixed demand compared with the most recent sales of similar maturities and comparable amounts.

Freddie Mac said it sold $500 million of one-month bills, due July 15, 2013 at a 0.045 percent rate, up from the 0.024 percent rate for $500 million of one-month bills sold on May 13.

Freddie Mac sold $1.5 billion of three-month bills, due Sept. 16, 2013, at a 0.080 percent rate, up from the 0.069 percent rate for its sale of $1.5 billion three-month bills auctioned last week.

The company also sold $1.5 billion of six-month bills, due Dec. 16, 2013, at a 0.112 percent rate, also up from the 0.100 percent rate for its sale of $1.5 billion six-month bills on June 10.

Demand for the one-month bills was lower, with a bid-to-cover ratio of 6.55 down from the 6.75 ratio for the one-month bills sold May 13.

Demand for the three-month bills was higher, with a bid-to-cover ratio of 4.82 up from the 4.49 ratio for the three-month bills sold June 10.

Demand for the six-month bills was also higher, at 5.28 compared with 4.48 for the six-month bills auctioned last week.

A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared with the amount offered. A higher ratio indicates stronger demand, while a lower ratio indicates weaker demand.

Settlement is June 18