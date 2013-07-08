FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Freddie Mac sells $3 billion bills at lower rates
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 8, 2013 / 2:07 PM / 4 years ago

Freddie Mac sells $3 billion bills at lower rates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 8 (Reuters) - Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, on Monday said it sold $3 billion of reference bills at lower rates and mixed demand compared with the most recent sales of similar maturities and comparable amounts.

Freddie Mac sold $1 billion of three-month bills, due Oct. 7, 2013 at a 0.075 percent rate, down from the 0.093 percent rate for $1 billion three-month bills auctioned on July 1.

The company also sold $1.5 billion of six-month bills, due Jan. 6, 2014 at a 0.120 percent rate, down from the 0.150 percent rate for $1.5 billion bills sold June 24.

Freddie Mac also sold $500 million of 12-month bills, due July 7, 2014 at a 0.164 percent rate, down from the 0.195 percent rate for $500 million bills sold Oct. 15, 2012.

Demand for the three-month bills was stronger, with a bid-to-cover ratio of 5.55, up from the 4.22 ratio for the three-month bills auctioned on July 1, and demand for the six-month bills was stronger, at 4.42 compared with 3.43 for the six-month bills sold June 24.

Demand for the 12-month bills was weaker, at 5.80 compared with 6.87 for the 12-month bills sold Oct. 15, 2012.

A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared with the amount offered. A lower ratio indicates weaker demand.

Settlement is July 9.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.