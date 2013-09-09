FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Freddie Mac sells $2.0 bln bills at mixed rates and demand
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 9, 2013 / 2:09 PM / in 4 years

Freddie Mac sells $2.0 bln bills at mixed rates and demand

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, on Monday said it sold $2.0 billion of reference bills at mixed rates and demand compared with the most recent sales of similar maturities and comparable amounts.

Freddie Mac sold $1.0 billion of three-month bills, due Dec. 9, 2013, at a 0.040 percent rate, down from the 0.045 percent rate for $1.0 billion three-month bills sold Sept. 3.

The company also sold $1.0 billion of six-month bills, due March 10, 2014, at a 0.080 percent rate, unchanged from the 0.080 percent rate for its sale of $1.0 billion six-month bills a week ago.

Demand for the three-month bills was stronger, with a bid-to-cover ratio of 4.12, up from the 3.90 ratio for the three-month bills sold Sept. 3.

Demand for the six-month bills was weaker, at 4.10 compared with the bid-to-cover ratio of 4.62 for the six-month bills sold last week.

A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared with the amount offered. A higher ratio indicates stronger demand, while a lower ratio indicates weaker demand.

Settlement is Sept. 10.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.