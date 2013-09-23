FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Freddie Mac sells $2.5 bln bills at mixed rates
Sections
Featured
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 23, 2013 / 2:00 PM / 4 years ago

Freddie Mac sells $2.5 bln bills at mixed rates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, on Monday said it sold $2.5 billion of reference bills at mixed rates and demand compared with the most recent sales of similar maturities and comparable amounts.

Freddie Mac sold $500 million of one-month bills, due Oct. 21, 2013, at a 0.005 percent rate, down from the 0.045 percent rate for its $500 million one-month bills auctioned Aug. 19.

Freddie Mac also sold $1.0 billion of three-month bills, due Dec. 23, 2013, at a 0.025 percent rate, also down from the 0.030 percent rate for its $1.0 billion three-month bills sold Sept. 16.

The company also sold $1.0 billion of six-month bills, due March 24, 2014, at a 0.064 percent rate, slightly up from the 0.063 percent rate for its $1 billion six-month bills auctioned last week.

Demand for the one-month bills was stronger, with a bid-to-cover ratio of 5.50, up from the 5.05 ratio for the one-month bills sold Aug. 19.

Demand for the three-month bills was weaker, with a bid-to-cover ratio of 4.35, down from the 5.60 ratio for the three-month bills sold Sept. 16.

Demand for the six-month bills was also weaker at 4.10, down from the bid-to-cover ratio of 4.50 for the six-month bills sold last week.

A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared with the amount offered. A higher ratio indicates stronger demand, while a lower ratio indicates weaker demand.

Settlement is Sept. 24

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.