Freddie Mac sells $3 bln bills at higher rates
November 18, 2013 / 2:55 PM / 4 years ago

Freddie Mac sells $3 bln bills at higher rates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, on Monday said it sold $3.0 billion of reference bills at higher interest rates and stronger demand compared with the most recent sale of similar maturities and comparable amounts.

Freddie Mac sold $1.0 billion of three-month bills, due Feb. 18, 2014, at a 0.086 percent rate, up from the 0.078 percent rate for $1.0 billion three-month bills sold Nov. 12.

The company sold $1.0 billion of six-month bills, due May 19, 2014, at a 0.110 percent rate, also up from the 0.108 percent rate for $1.0 billion six-month bills sold a week ago.

Freddie Mac also sold $1.0 billion of 12-month bills due Nov. 17, 2014, at 0.160 percent rate, up from the 0.152 percent rate for $1.0 billion of 12-month bills auctioned on Nov. 4.

Demand for the three-month bills was stronger, with a bid-to-cover ratio of 5.35, up from the 4.37, ratio for the three-month bills sold Nov. 12.

Demand for the six-month bills was also stronger at 4.72, also up from the bid-to-cover ratio of 4.42, for the six-month bills sold last week.

Demand for the 12-month bills was stronger at 4.40 up from the bid-to-cover-ratio of 3.90 for the 12-month bills auctioned on Nov. 4.

A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared with the amount offered. A higher ratio indicates stronger demand.

Settlement is Nov. 19.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
