Freddie Mac sells $2 bln in bills at mixed rates and demand
December 2, 2013 / 3:00 PM / 4 years ago

Freddie Mac sells $2 bln in bills at mixed rates and demand

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, on Monday said it sold $2.0 billion of reference bills at mixed interest rates and demand compared with the most recent sale of similar maturities and comparable amounts.

Freddie Mac sold $1.0 billion of three-month bills, due March 3, 2014, at a 0.090 percent rate, unchanged from the 0.090 percent rate for $1.0 billion three-month bills sold last week.

The company sold $1.0 billion of six-month bills, due June 2, 2014, at a 0.120 percent rate, up from the 0.110 percent rate for $1.0 billion six-month bills sold on Nov. 18, the most recent sale of $2 billion six-month bills.

Demand for the three-month bills was weaker, with a bid-to-cover ratio of 4.07, down from the 4.97 ratio for the three-month bills auctioned a week ago.

Demand for the six-month bills was stronger at 5.03, versus the bid-to-cover ratio of 4.72, for the six-month bills sold Nov. 18.

A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared with the amount offered. A higher ratio indicates stronger demand, while a lower ratio indicates weaker demand.

Settlement is Dec. 3.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
