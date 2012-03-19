FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Freddie Mac to sell $3 bln in bills on Monday
#Market News
March 19, 2012 / 12:46 PM / 6 years ago

Freddie Mac to sell $3 bln in bills on Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 19 (Reuters) - Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said on Monday it plans to sell $1.0 billion of one-month bills due April 16 2012, $1.0 billion of three-month bills due June 18, 2012 and $1.0 billion of six-month bills due Sept. 17, 2012.

Settlement is March 20.

The bills will be sold over the Internet in a Dutch auction. In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction. Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers from 8:00 a.m. (1200 GMT) until 9:45 a.m. (1345 GMT).

