6th Circuit says Freddie foreclosure did not violate Constitution

(Reuters) - Mortgage finance firm Freddie Mac did not violate the due process provisions of the U.S. Constitution when it bought a Michigan home at a sheriff’s sale before giving the homeowners the right to a hearing, a federal appeals court ruled.

In a decision last week, a three-judge panel of the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals said Freddie Mac did not wrongfully deprive a Detroit couple of their home because it complied with Michigan’s foreclosure law, which meets constitutional due process requirements. Freddie Mac was represented by Steven Smith of Bryan Cave.

