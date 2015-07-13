FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6th Circuit says Freddie foreclosure did not violate Constitution
#Westlaw News
July 13, 2015 / 11:17 AM / 2 years ago

6th Circuit says Freddie foreclosure did not violate Constitution

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Mortgage finance firm Freddie Mac did not violate the due process provisions of the U.S. Constitution when it bought a Michigan home at a sheriff’s sale before giving the homeowners the right to a hearing, a federal appeals court ruled.

In a decision last week, a three-judge panel of the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals said Freddie Mac did not wrongfully deprive a Detroit couple of their home because it complied with Michigan’s foreclosure law, which meets constitutional due process requirements. Freddie Mac was represented by Steven Smith of Bryan Cave.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1CzLXI8

