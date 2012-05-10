FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Freddie Mac names former E*Trade chief as new CEO
May 10, 2012 / 8:25 PM / 5 years ago

Freddie Mac names former E*Trade chief as new CEO

WASHINGTON, May 10 (Reuters) - Freddie Mac, the No. 2 provider of U.S. mortgage money, on Thursday named Donald Layton, the former chief executive of online brokerage E*Trade Financial Corp, as its next chief executive officer.

The appointment, effective May 21, ends a six-month search for Freddie Mac’s third chief executive in the less than four years since the government seized the company and its larger rival, Fannie Mae, at the height of the financial crisis in 2008.

Layton will replace Charles Haldeman, who said in October he intended to step down by the end of the year.

