FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Freddie Mac mandates banks for its second risk-sharing MBS
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 30, 2013 / 2:41 PM / 4 years ago

Freddie Mac mandates banks for its second risk-sharing MBS

Adam Tempkin

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 30 (IFR) - Government-sponsored mortgage-finance company Freddie Mac has mandated Barclays as sole bookrunner on its second risk-sharing mortgage-backed security, a US$630m trade that is expected to price early next week.

Barclays, along with Morgan Stanley, will be the joint lead underwriters on the deal, titled Structured Agency Credit Risk 2013-DN2. A US$245m slice of the deal being sold to investors received a Baa1/BBB- rating by Moody’s and Fitch respectively.

The GSE’s first risk-sharing deal priced in July, and Fannie Mae priced its own version earlier this month.

The new bond programs come after the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), a government regulator, directed both GSEs to share out the risk on US$30bn each of their loan portfolios, as part of a wider initiative to minimize their vast footprint in the US residential mortgage industry.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.