Dec 17 (Reuters) - Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said it will sell $1.0 billion of seven-year reference notes due Oct. 2, 2019 in a reopening of an existing issue via an internet-based auction on Monday.

The auction begins at 9:30 a.m. (1430 GMT) and closes at 10:30 a.m.