Freddie Mac sells $1 bln 5-year notes in reopening

May 24 (Reuters) - Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said on Thursday it sold $1.0 billion of five-year reference notes in a reopening of an existing 1.00 percent five-year note issue via a Dutch auction.

The notes, due June 29, 2017, were priced at 99.5513, and sold at a stop-out rate of 1.091 percent.

In a Dutch auction, or uniform price auction, successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction.

The bid-to-cover ratio was 3.79 to one.