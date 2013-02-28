FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Freddie Mac turns 4th quarter profit, pays government a dividend
February 28, 2013 / 10:21 PM / 5 years ago

Freddie Mac turns 4th quarter profit, pays government a dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Freddie Mac reported a fourth-quarter profit on Thursday that pushed its net income for the full year to $11.0 billion, a turnaround from a net loss of $5.3 billion a year earlier as the U.S. housing market recovered.

The nation’s second-largest mortgage finance company, which was taken over by the government in 2008 as loan losses mounted, said it had net income of $4.5 billion in the quarter that ended Dec. 31, 2012, compared with a net income of $2.9 billion in the prior quarter.

The company, which has drawn a cumulative $71.3 billion in aid from the Treasury, said it paid the government a $1.8 billion dividend in the fourth quarter in return for the taxpayer support.

