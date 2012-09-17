BRIEF-Fred. Olsen unit gets $575 mln drilling contract

OSLO, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Fred. Olsen Energy ASA

* Dolphin Drilling AS, a subsidiary of Fred. Olsen Energy ASA, has entered into a Letter of Award (LOA) with a Rig Management Norway AS consortium consisting of four oil companies.

* The LOA is for a 15 well drilling contract with an estimated duration of 3 years for the semi-submersible drilling rig Borgland Dolphin.

* The estimated contract value for the period is approximately $575 million and commencement will be in direct continuation with the current contract.