BRIEF-Fred. Olsen unit gets $575 mln drilling contract
September 17, 2012 / 6:51 AM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Fred. Olsen unit gets $575 mln drilling contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Fred. Olsen Energy ASA

* Dolphin Drilling AS, a subsidiary of Fred. Olsen Energy ASA, has entered into a Letter of Award (LOA) with a Rig Management Norway AS consortium consisting of four oil companies.

* The LOA is for a 15 well drilling contract with an estimated duration of 3 years for the semi-submersible drilling rig Borgland Dolphin.

* The estimated contract value for the period is approximately $575 million and commencement will be in direct continuation with the current contract.

