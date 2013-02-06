FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fred. Olsen Q4 core earnings hit by rig repairs
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
February 6, 2013 / 7:17 AM / 5 years ago

Fred. Olsen Q4 core earnings hit by rig repairs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Norwegian offshore rig company Fred. Olsen Energy posted a fourth-quarter operating profit below expectations on Wednesday as its costs increased due to higher repair and maintenance level needed on its fleet of drilling rigs.

Fred. Olsen Energy, which operates nine rigs and vessels for BP, Statoil and other oil companies, said its operating profit fell to 394 million crowns ($71.73 million) from 542 million crowns a year ago and below the 463 million expected by analysts.

It proposed two dividends for 2012 totalling 20 crowns, matching analysts’ expectations and which matched last year’s dividend level.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.