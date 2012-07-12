CORRECTED-Fred. Olsen Energy Q2 EBIT beat f'casts

(Corrects to “fell” from “rose” in second paragraph)

OSLO, July 12 (Reuters) - Norwegian offshore rig company Fred. Olsen Energy posted a second-quarter operating profit above expectations on Thursday and said tendering activity had been high within all floater segments.

Fred. Olsen Energy, which operates nine rigs and vessels for BP, Statoil and other oil companies, said operating profit fell to 616 million Norwegian crowns ($100.82 million) from 633 million crowns a year ago and above the 558 million expected by analysts.

The firm, which has rigs in the North Sea and off the coasts of Africa and South America, said the global market outlook remained positive for floating units, supported by increasing long-term demand for oil and sustainable oil prices.

“Continued growth is expected in the ultra deepwater segment, where the strongest driver will be development of proven resources. A stable activity is foreseen in the mid-water segments,” the company said. ($1 = 6.1100 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Victoria Klesty)