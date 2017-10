OSLO, May 25 (Reuters) - Norwegian offshore rig firm Fred. Olsen Energy ordered a harsh environment ultra deepwater semi submersible drilling rig from Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. for an estimated $700 million, it said on Friday.

Fred Olsen Energy has also been granted an option from Hyundai for the purchase of a similar second drilling rig exercisable by October 2012, it added.

Delivery is scheduled for March 2015.