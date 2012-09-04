FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fred. Olsen main shareholders consider selling 2 mln shares
September 4, 2012 / 2:35 PM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Fred. Olsen main shareholders consider selling 2 mln shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Fred Olsen Energy ASA : * Bonheur ASA and Ganger Rolf ASA, together holding the majority shares of Fred

Olsen Energy, consider to sell in total up to 2 million shares in

the firm after market close today * The sellers in total currently own 35,628,764 shares in FOE, representing approximately 53.4 pct of the total number of outstanding shares * In the event that the maximum 2 million shares are sold, Bonheur ASA and Ganger Rolf ASA would each own 16,814,382 shares in FOE after the placement, together representing approximately 50.4 pct of the outstanding shares (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)

