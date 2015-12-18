FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Owner says CEO will leave Fredriksen Group permanently
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
December 18, 2015 / 1:38 PM / 2 years ago

Owner says CEO will leave Fredriksen Group permanently

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OSLO, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Norwegian-born billionaire John Fredriksen said Jo Lunder, who has been on leave as chief executive of his Fredriksen Group since November, would not come back, business paper Dagens Naeringsliv wrote on Friday.

Fredriksen Group controls rig firm Seadrill, fish farmer Marine Harvest, tanker company Frontline , dry bulker Golden Ocean and property company Norwegian Property, among others.

Lunder was put on leave in November due to an ongoing police probe at telecoms firm Vimpelcom, the firm he headed before he joined the Fredriksen Group.

“No, he will not come back here. We have clarified this between us in an orderly manner. Jo Lunder has to use his time on what he is involved in now. I wish him good luck,” Fredriksen told Dagens Naeringsliv.

Norwegian, Dutch, Swiss and U.S. police are investigating payments made in connection to Vimpelcom’s operations in Uzbekistan.

Dutch prosecutors have said the probe relates to alleged corruption. Lunder has said he is innocent and he has not been charged. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.