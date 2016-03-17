U.S. sues to stop Tribune Publishing from buying California papers

WASHINGTON, March 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice filed a lawsuit on Thursday aimed at blocking Tribune Publishing Co, which owns the Los Angeles Times, from acquiring papers in Orange and Riverside Counties, the department said.

Tribune Publishing had planned to buy bankrupt Freedom Communications. Tribune had said on Thursday that it was paying $56 million for Freedom, which publishes Orange County’s Register and the Press-Enterprise in Riverside County.

Tribune did not reply to a request for comment on the Justice Department’s lawsuit. (Reporting by Diane Bartz)