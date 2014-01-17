RPT-Company tied to West Virginia chemical spill seeks bankruptcy

(Repeats to additional subscribers, no change to headline or text)

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Specialty chemicals maker Freedom Industries Inc filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Friday, eight days after a leak from one of the company’s storage tanks contaminated drinking water for hundreds of thousands of West Virginia residents.

The company estimated it had up to $10 million in both assets and liabilities, according to a filing with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Charleston, West Virginia. (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by David Gregorio)