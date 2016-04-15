NJ's Freedom Mortgage to pay $113 mln in U.S. settlement

April 15 (Reuters) - Freedom Mortgage Corp, a New Jersey lender, agreed to pay $113 million to settle charges it knowingly misled the U.S. government into insuring hundreds of risky mortgages, causing substantial losses, the Department of Justice said on Friday.

The privately held lender admitted, as part of the settlement, to having from 2006 to 2011 certified ineligible home loans for Federal Housing Administration insurance.

It also acknowledged its failure during that period to have made required reports to the government of problem loans it uncovered in quality control reviews, despite a “defect” rate that exceeded 30 percent from 2008 to 2010.

Freedom also admitted to having identified hundreds of loans in a 2012 review that “possibly should have been self-reported” earlier to the Department of Housing and Urban Development, of which the FHA is a part, but reporting just one such loan.

The company is based in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, a Philadelphia suburb. Freedom and its outside lawyer did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Friday’s settlement resolved charges that Freedom violated the federal False Claims Act.

The case is part of a Justice Department crackdown on financial companies for shoddy mortgage loans that helped fuel the U.S. housing and financial crises.

Last week, Wells Fargo & Co, the largest U.S. mortgage lender, admitted to deceiving the government into insuring thousands of risky mortgages, as part of its own $1.2 billion settlement with the Justice Department. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Diane Craft)