a year ago
Q&A: N.Y. state open government committee head on public records access
September 6, 2016 / 1:12 PM / a year ago

Q&A: N.Y. state open government committee head on public records access

Karen Freifeld

1 Min Read

Last Wednesday, New York City Police Commissioner Bill Bratton said any disciplinary case findings from a case against the officer who fatally choked Eric Garner on Staten Island in 2014 would be kept confidential in accordance with section 50-a of New York's Civil Rights Law.

That lack of transparency does not sit well with Robert Freeman, executive director of New York state Committee on Open Government. For the past few years, the committee has been calling for the repeal of section 50-a, which prohibits the disclosure of police officers' personnel records.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2c7JPxm

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
