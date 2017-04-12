FRANKFURT, April 12 German telecom service
provider Freenet expects a rise in 2017 core earnings
to more than 410 million euros ($434.72 million) on higher
revenues, the company told investors at its capital markets day
on Wednesday.
The outlook is a rise from last year's 402 million euros and
excludes results from its holdings in Swiss telecoms operator
Sunrise, in which Freenet holds a 24.6 percent stake.
The company did not provide a concrete revenue expectation
for 2017. Analysts expect 2017 revenues to rise to 3.47 billion
euros from 3.36 billion in 2016, the data showed, with estimates
of between 3.35 billion and 3.61 billion euros, Thomson Reuters
data showed.
Freenet is a German mobile telecom services reseller and
operates under a service provider model, rather than as a mobile
virtual network operator (MNVO), like most of its competitors.
This means that it offers mobile plans on all German mobile
networks via its own retail network and its website.
It has around 12 million mobile subscribers, corresponding
with bout 12 percent of the German market.
Freenet last year acquired Media Broadcast Group and a stake
in digital television distribution company eXaring, which
together form the base of Freenet's digital media strategy.
The company also said that it expected EBITDA and revenues
to slightly rise further in 2018.
($1 = 0.9431 euros)
