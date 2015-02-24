FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Freenet targets core profit rise in 2015 and 2016
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
February 24, 2015 / 5:40 PM / 3 years ago

Freenet targets core profit rise in 2015 and 2016

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Freenet, the German internet and phone services provider, expects a slight rise in its core profit this year and next, it said in publishing results for last year on Tuesday.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 2 percent last year to 365.6 million euros ($413.5 million), just short of the average of analysts’ forecasts of 367 million euros, according to a Reuters poll.

For the current year it said it expects EBITDA of around 370 million euros and around 375 million in 2016.

Telefonica Deutschland, Germany’s biggest mobile carrier by customers, earlier on Tuesday forecast a 10 percent increase in its core profit in 2015, with the benefits of its purchase of rival mobile operator E-Plus for 8.6 billion euros ($9.7 billion) starting to feed through.

Deutsche Telekom, Germany’s biggest telecoms operator including its huge fixed-line network, is due to report fourth-quarter results on Thursday. ($1 = 0.8842 euros) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.