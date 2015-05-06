FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Freenet keeps guidance for 2015/16 after flat Q1 earnings
May 6, 2015 / 4:21 PM / 2 years ago

Freenet keeps guidance for 2015/16 after flat Q1 earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 6 (Reuters) - German telecom provider Freenet stuck to its guidance for this year and next after posting flat earnings in the first quarter.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) edged up to 86 million euros ($97 million) from 85.4 million a year earlier, missing the low-end forecast of 87 million euros in a Reuters analyst poll.

Sales rose 4.3 percent to 748.5 million euros, Freenet said, beating forecasts. ($1 = 0.8826 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

