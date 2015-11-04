FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Freenet beats forecasts with 4 percent sales rise
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
November 4, 2015 / 5:40 PM / 2 years ago

Freenet beats forecasts with 4 percent sales rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 4 (Reuters) - German telecom services provider Freenet E beat expectations with a 4 percent increase in third-quarter sales as it attracted more high-spending contract customers.

Freenet, which offers mobile connections and Internet applications to consumers, reported revenue of 790 million euros ($858 million), beating the average estimate of 764 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Core earnings up 1 percent were in line with expectations.

Freenet’s number of subscribers grew 3 percent to 9.2 million, with average revenue per contract customer rising 1 percent to 21.9 euros per month and average revenue per prepaid customer slipping 3 percent to 2.6 euros.

The company confirmed its full-year guidance for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of about 370 million euros in 2015 and 375 million in 2016. Revenue should be stable this year and edge up next year, it said. ($1 = 0.9208 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan. Editing by Andreas Cremer.)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
