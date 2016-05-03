FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
May 3, 2016 / 4:50 PM / a year ago

Freenet Q1 profit rises on growing customer base

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 3(Reuters) - German telecom services provider Freenet AG’s on Tuesday posted higher first-quarter profit on growth in customer ownership.

The company said earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 3.1 million euros ($3.57 million) to 89.1 million euros from 86 million euros a year earlier, beating analysts’ average estimate of 88.7 million euros.

Revenue at Freenet, which offers mobile connections and Internet applications to consumers, rose to 749.2 million euros from 748.5 million.

The company reiterated its guidance for financial year 2016. ($1 = 0.8683 euros) (Reporting by Anna Serafin. Editing by Andreas Cremer.)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
