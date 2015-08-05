Freenet Q2 profit up on rising customer base

FRANKFURT, Aug 5 (Reuters) - German mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) Freenet on Wednesday said second-quarter profit rose thanks to an increase in its contract customer base.

Its number of postpaid customers, who typically spend more than pay-as-you-go users, increased by 4.4 percent to 6.16 million, Freenet said.

The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose to 89.1 million euros ($96.8 million) from 87.6 million a year earlier, in line with a Reuters analyst forecast of 89 million euros.

Freenet reiterated it expected stable revenue and EBITDA of around 370 million euros in 2015, rising to 375 million euros in 2016. ($1 = 0.9204 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)