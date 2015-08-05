FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Freenet Q2 profit up on rising customer base
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
August 5, 2015 / 4:25 PM / 2 years ago

Freenet Q2 profit up on rising customer base

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 5 (Reuters) - German mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) Freenet on Wednesday said second-quarter profit rose thanks to an increase in its contract customer base.

Its number of postpaid customers, who typically spend more than pay-as-you-go users, increased by 4.4 percent to 6.16 million, Freenet said.

The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose to 89.1 million euros ($96.8 million) from 87.6 million a year earlier, in line with a Reuters analyst forecast of 89 million euros.

Freenet reiterated it expected stable revenue and EBITDA of around 370 million euros in 2015, rising to 375 million euros in 2016. ($1 = 0.9204 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.