#Financials
December 3, 2015 / 6:11 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Freepoint Commodities snags ex-Glencore gasoline trader

Liz Hampton

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Ex-Glencore gasoline trader Alejandro Tello will join energy trading firm Freepoint Commodities in February, several sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday, the latest addition to the shop’s quickly expanding trading desk.

In September, Freepoint hired Farzad Askari, former lead gasoline trader at Glencore, to trade Gulf Coast gasoline.

Tello’s departure this week came as Jorge Troop, another gasoline trader at Glencore, also left the firm. Troop will go to work at a small refinery, sources said.

Private equity-backed Freepoint this week detailed plans to purchase the shuttered Hovensa refinery complex in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, in a joint deal with ArcLight Capital to turn the facility into an oil storage hub. That deal included a 10-year Sinopec lease for most of Hovensa’s oil tanks. (Reporting by Liz Hampton; Editing by Terry Wade and Dan Grebler)

