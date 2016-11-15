Freeport sees 2017 copper TC/RCs flat to lower amid balanced market

KOBE, Japan, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Diversified U.S. miner Freeport-McMoRan Inc expects treatment and refining charges for copper concentrates (TC/RCs) to be flat or slightly lower in 2017 compared to this year with supply and demand largely balanced, a senior executive said.

TC/RCs are fees paid by miners to smelters to process copper concentrate into refined metal and are a key part of the global copper industry's earnings.

Benchmark TC/RCs for 2016 were set at $97.35 a tonne, 9.735 cents a pound, down 9 percent from the previous year, as global miners cut output due to low prices.

"I would say TC/RCs will remain where they are this year or go down slightly," Javier Targhetta, Freeport's senior vice president of marketing and sales, told reporters when asked on the progress of TC/RCs talks for 2017 which began this month.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Copper 2016 industry conference in Kobe, he said TC/RCs may come in at $90-97.35 a tonne, 9-9.735 cents a pound next year with the market largely balanced, similar to this year.

"Only difference is that concentrate inventories in smelters were significantly higher this time last year than this year," he said.

Copper on the London Metal Exchange has risen nearly 20 percent in 2016, recovering after a three-year decline, amid signs of economic strength in top consumer China.

The industrial metal widened price gains after Republican Donald Trump's victory in the Nov. 8 U.S. presidential election stoked hopes of increased infrastructure spending in the world's biggest economy.

The recent rally was primarily driven by financial investors including speculators and hedge funds, Targhetta said.

"There have also been good signs of faster growth in consumption in China over the past few months. There are better expectations about China growth now than six months ago," he said.

Copper prices may strengthen over the next two to three years on solid demand in China, India and other Asian nations, said Targhetta.

"I think the so-called supercycle has never ended and will continue for number of decades." (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Manolo Serapio Jr.)